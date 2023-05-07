Colorado Springs man injured after falling 2,000 feet while skiing
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TELLURIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is injured after falling 2,000 feet off a mountain near Telluride Saturday. That’s according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office.
They said Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Wilson to a call about a 32-year-old man from Colorado Springs. They said he fell while skiing the north face of the mountain.
The rescue mission took three hours total, deputies said, and they needed to use a helicopter to get to the site. They said they rescued the man and took him to the Telluride airport, where he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Deputies said he suffered traumatic injuries, but was conscious and alert.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.