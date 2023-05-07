2 inmates escape Fremont County jail, remain at large Sunday

From left: Rodolfo Verelas, Christopher Wallace
From left: Rodolfo Verelas, Christopher Wallace(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:14 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two southern Colorado inmates remain on the run after breaking out of jail Saturday.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the men scaled a fence on the east side of the county detention center and fled around 12:30 p.m. The jail is located in Canon City off of Highway 50 and Justice Center Road, and the pair was last seen heading east. Authorities believe they shed their jail uniforms and are wearing white t-shirts and shorts.

The inmates are identified as 25-year-old Rodolfo Verelas and 35-year-old Christopher Wallace. Verelas is described as 5-foot-6 and 173 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a medium-length beard. Wallace is said to be 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with close-cropped hair, a brown goatee and blue eyes. Verelas was serving eight months for a drug arrest, and Wallace was being held for parole revocation.

The sheriff’s office says both were assigned to kitchen detail, though it’s unclear if they were working at the time they escaped.

Anyone with knowledge on their whereabouts is urged to keep their distance and call 719-276-5551.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Broman (36), Andre Deanda (35) and Jamey LaFoe (31) of Canon City are all suspected of...
Man arrested for second time in less than a month, additional suspects identified in Canon City fentanyl trafficking investigation
William Marshall, 20, was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple Family Dollar store...
Fort Carson soldier suspect in multiple Colorado Springs robberies
New details in arrest of man who 'booby trapped' building in downtown Colorado Springs
New details in arrest of a man who ‘booby trapped’ a downtown Colorado Springs building
Jennifer Nelson and Joseph Rivera.
MISSING: 2 people went missing while on a camping trip in Colorado
When officers arrived at the QuikTrip, Gilford was standing outside the store and admitted that...
Man charged with hate crime after fatal shootings of strangers at library, gas station, police say

Latest News

Breezy Sunday with high fire danger
Less wind on Sunday
Palmer Park and Circle shooting 5/7/2023
1 dead, 2 injured in Colorado Springs shooting
El Paso County led Colorado in motorcycle deaths in 2022
El Paso County led Colorado in motorcycle deaths in 2022
The crash shut down an intersection near Gary Barry stadium.
Motorcycle rider injured after crash that shut down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs