2 inmates escape Fremont County jail, remain at large Sunday

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two southern Colorado inmates remain on the run after breaking out of jail Saturday.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the men scaled a fence on the east side of the county detention center and fled around 12:30 p.m. The jail is located in Canon City off of Highway 50 and Justice Center Road, and the pair was last seen heading east. Authorities believe they shed their jail uniforms and are wearing white t-shirts and shorts.

The inmates are identified as 25-year-old Rodolfo Verelas and 35-year-old Christopher Wallace. Verelas is described as 5-foot-6 and 173 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a medium-length beard. Wallace is said to be 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with close-cropped hair, a brown goatee and blue eyes. Verelas was serving eight months for a drug arrest, and Wallace was being held for parole revocation.

The sheriff’s office says both were assigned to kitchen detail, though it’s unclear if they were working at the time they escaped.

Anyone with knowledge on their whereabouts is urged to keep their distance and call 719-276-5551.

