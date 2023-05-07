1 dead, 2 injured in Colorado Springs shooting

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Palmer Park and Circle to a shooting. One person was dead on scene, but has not yet been identified.

Police say a second person was taken to the hospital from the scene, and a third shooting victim walked into a hospital on their own.

Police have not released any suspect information, or further details into what happened. We will update this article as we learn more.

This is the second time in recent weeks that KKTV responded to breaking news in that area.

