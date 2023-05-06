‘Incredible honor’: Police chief receives ceremonial last call from daughter, son

A retiring police chief shared his ceremonial last call with his children who honored him for his years of service. (Source: Deer Park police via WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - It was a special and emotional moment for Deer Park Police Chief Michael Schlie.

WXIX reports that Schlie’s daughter and son got the honor of making his last call.

For 16 of his 32 years in law enforcement, Schlie served as chief of Deer Park police.

“Serving as your police chief for the past 16 years has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Schlie shared.

His last day was May 1 with his children joining in on their father’s ceremonial last call.

The department shared a video of the special moment, showing an emotional Schlie at his desk hearing his children’s voices come over police dispatch, reading off his accomplishments and impact on the community.

Schlie added, “I am extremely proud of our department and look forward to seeing it continue to grow and rise to the next level.”

Deer Park Mayor John Donnellon announced that May 1 will be known as Michael Schlie Day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 administrative building.
Doherty High School closed Thursday due to ‘high volume’ of staff absences amid discussions between district, union
Law enforcement swarming the area of a shootout at Jamaica and Inverness on May 3, 2023.
Suspects at large following shootout near Park Meadows Mall
A vandal has reportedly chiseled the "s" off of the iconic stone sign at Garden of the Gods,...
Iconic stone sign vandalized at Garden of the Gods
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Jurors dismissed after hours of deliberation in Letecia Stauch Trial; Will resume Monday
Missing teen Jordan Tafoya
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado a week ago

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
Former president Donald Trump appears in newly released deposition tapes.
Trump denies rape claim, video released
King Charles III
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe