Fort Carson soldier suspect in multiple Colorado Springs robberies

Colorado Springs police arrested a Fort Carson soldier Thursday in connection to robberies at three Colorado Springs Family Dollar stores.
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a Fort Carson soldier Thursday in connection to robberies at three Colorado Springs Family Dollar stores in April and early May.

William Marshall, 20, was identified as the suspect in these robberies and was arrested as he attempted to enter the gates at Fort Carson. According to police, in each of the robberies, the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money and no injuries were reported by the victims.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson confirmed to 11 News on Friday that Marshall is an active duty soldier. A full statement from that spokesperson can be read below:

“We can confirm that PFC William Marshall is a Fort Carson Soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division. Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously. It is important to remember that individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty. Fort Carson will continue working closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department in support of this investigation. Further queries should be directed to that office.”

Marshall is facing charges of Second Degree Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery. As of Saturday morning, he is still in custody in El Paso County on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Jurors dismissed after hours of deliberation in Letecia Stauch Trial; Will resume Monday
A vandal has reportedly chiseled the "s" off of the iconic stone sign at Garden of the Gods,...
Iconic stone sign vandalized at Garden of the Gods
Kevin Sypher, pictured, was last seen Sunday at Rocky Mountain National Park.
Missing El Paso County deputy last seen at Rocky Mountain National Park
Robert Broman (36), Andre Deanda (35) and Jamey LaFoe (31) of Canon City are all suspected of...
Man arrested for second time in less than a month, additional suspects identified in Canon City fentanyl trafficking investigation
D-11 administrative building.
Doherty High School closed Thursday due to ‘high volume’ of staff absences amid discussions between district, union

Latest News

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Jurors dismissed after hours of deliberation in Letecia Stauch Trial; Will resume Monday
WATCH: Defense presents closing arguments in Letecia Stauch trial
WATCH: Defense presents closing arguments in Letecia Stauch trial
WATCH: Letecia Stauch's evaluation by defense's witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis
WATCH: Letecia Stauch's evaluation by defense's witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis
WATCH: Prosecution's rebuttal to the defense's closing arguments in Letecia Stauch trial
WATCH: Prosecution's rebuttal to the defense's closing arguments in Letecia Stauch trial