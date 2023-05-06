Fort Carson soldier suspect in multiple Colorado Springs robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a Fort Carson soldier Thursday in connection to robberies at three Colorado Springs Family Dollar stores in April and early May.

William Marshall, 20, was identified as the suspect in these robberies and was arrested as he attempted to enter the gates at Fort Carson. According to police, in each of the robberies, the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money and no injuries were reported by the victims.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson confirmed to 11 News on Friday that Marshall is an active duty soldier. A full statement from that spokesperson can be read below:

“We can confirm that PFC William Marshall is a Fort Carson Soldier assigned to the 4th Infantry Division. Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously. It is important to remember that individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty. Fort Carson will continue working closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department in support of this investigation. Further queries should be directed to that office.”

Marshall is facing charges of Second Degree Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery. As of Saturday morning, he is still in custody in El Paso County on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.