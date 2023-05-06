Bear euthanized in Colorado Springs after repeatedly entering Broadmoor-area home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers euthanized a bear in Colorado Springs Friday night after they said it repeatedly entered a Broadmoor-area home over the past week.

CPW officials said the bear found its way inside the home Sunday night after the mud room door was left open. According to officials, the homeowner found muddy paw prints and closed the door, but the bear opened the door and re-entered the home before the homeowner left the area. The bear would only leave the kitchen after it was yelled at and pots and pans were banged.

Officials said the bear returned to the home and entered through an open door a third time on Monday. After this, CPW officers set up a bear trap and trail cameras and learned the bear was coming back to the house every night at around the same time. Officials said the same bear returned Friday and entered the trap.

According to CPW officials, the bear was then “humanely euthanized as mandated for any bear that enters an occupied home.”

“Imagine encountering a bear in your kitchen,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Tim Kroening said. “If there is no clear exit available, a tragic confrontation could occur. We can’t risk that happening.”

Kroening said Saturday that the case remains under investigation because the bear seemed to be habituated to people, noting that it was concerning that the bear didn’t turn and run from the homeowners.

CPW officers determined one of the homeowners was feeding big game, and that person was cited for attracting big game to their property. The homeowners were also given a warning for luring bears.

Bear Aware tips from CPW can be found at their website.

