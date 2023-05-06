Bear euthanized in Colorado Springs after repeatedly entering Broadmoor-area home

An image of a black bear from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Bear Warning bulletin.
An image of a black bear from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Bear Warning bulletin.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers euthanized a bear in Colorado Springs Friday night after they said it repeatedly entered a Broadmoor-area home over the past week.

CPW officials said the bear found its way inside the home Sunday night after the mud room door was left open. According to officials, the homeowner found muddy paw prints and closed the door, but the bear opened the door and re-entered the home before the homeowner left the area. The bear would only leave the kitchen after it was yelled at and pots and pans were banged.

Officials said the bear returned to the home and entered through an open door a third time on Monday. After this, CPW officers set up a bear trap and trail cameras and learned the bear was coming back to the house every night at around the same time. Officials said the same bear returned Friday and entered the trap.

According to CPW officials, the bear was then “humanely euthanized as mandated for any bear that enters an occupied home.”

“Imagine encountering a bear in your kitchen,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Tim Kroening said. “If there is no clear exit available, a tragic confrontation could occur. We can’t risk that happening.”

Kroening said Saturday that the case remains under investigation because the bear seemed to be habituated to people, noting that it was concerning that the bear didn’t turn and run from the homeowners.

CPW officers determined one of the homeowners was feeding big game, and that person was cited for attracting big game to their property. The homeowners were also given a warning for luring bears.

Bear Aware tips from CPW can be found at their website.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Jurors dismissed after hours of deliberation in Letecia Stauch Trial; Will resume Monday
A vandal has reportedly chiseled the "s" off of the iconic stone sign at Garden of the Gods,...
Iconic stone sign vandalized at Garden of the Gods
Robert Broman (36), Andre Deanda (35) and Jamey LaFoe (31) of Canon City are all suspected of...
Man arrested for second time in less than a month, additional suspects identified in Canon City fentanyl trafficking investigation
Jennifer Nelson and Joseph Rivera.
MISSING: 2 people went missing while on a camping trip in Colorado
Kevin Sypher, pictured, was last seen Sunday at Rocky Mountain National Park.
Missing El Paso County deputy last seen at Rocky Mountain National Park

Latest News

5.5.23
WATCH: Fort Carson soldier suspect in multiple Colorado Springs robberies
William Marshall, 20, was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple Family Dollar store...
Fort Carson soldier suspect in multiple Colorado Springs robberies
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Jurors dismissed after hours of deliberation in Letecia Stauch Trial; Will resume Monday
WATCH: Defense presents closing arguments in Letecia Stauch trial
WATCH: Defense presents closing arguments in Letecia Stauch trial