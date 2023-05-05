New details in arrest of a man who ‘booby trapped’ a downtown Colorado Springs building

New details in arrest of a man who 'booby trapped' a downtown Colorado Springs building
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers have been released for Patrick Hibler who was arrested in April after he barricaded himself inside a booby trapped building in downtown Colorado Springs.

Hibler is now facing charges of both burglary and fourth degree arson after the arrest.

According to arrest papers Hibler went through a broken basement window when authroities first made contact. Then after a tactical enforcement team went into the The arrest papers this is not the first time Hibler has had contact with the company.

Someone who works in the building representatives have had at least four interactions with Hibler and even locked the doors using chains and padlocks. After a tactical enforcement team entered the building, they found Hibler in the attic and made the arrest.

Firefighters say they found burn marks up to 10 feet high inside the building and the fire could’ve spread to nearby buildings. Colorado Springs utilities had gone to the scene and tunred off the power they noted both the furnace and the air conditioning units had been tampered with.

The police presence caught the attention of nearby businesses.

“I kind of just showed up to work today and saw all the stuff going on and it’s kind of weird, it’s been a little bit of gaps in pieces were it smells like smoke or something is going on,” Dutch Bros employee Julian said. “I mean, it’s not the first time that stuff like this is happened here i mean… those cops about a week ago same situation, sort of, relatively.

Hibler is booked in the El Paso County jail with a bond set at $10.000 and a court date set for May 31.

