Missing El Paso County deputy last seen at Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy who went missing in Parker last week and was located has gone missing again, last seen at Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to park officials, Kevin Sypher was last seen Sunday afternoon in the Wild Basin area of Rocky Mountain National Park. Officials said he was with a family member when he reportedly willingly walked away from the vehicle he was traveling in.

Park rangers were notified Sypher was missing Monday when a ranger encountered a group of people searching for him. Park rangers then started an investigation and initial search efforts. During these search efforts, a park visitor who regularly hikes in the area mentioned seeing a man matching Sypher’s description near the Wild Basin summer Trailhead on Monday.

Sypher originally went missing in Parker on April 27, but was located in the Denver area on April 29 and reunited with his family. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials identified Sypher as a deputy on social media at the time of this first disappearance.

A picture of Sypher can be found at the top of this article. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Park officials said Friday that active search efforts have been suspended, but patrols will continue to occur in the search area. The incident is under investigation and no further information on the investigation will be released at this time.

If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Kevin Sypher, or if you were in the Wild Basin area since April 30, park officials ask you call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

