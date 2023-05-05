MISSING: 2 people went missing while on a camping trip in Colorado

Jennifer Nelson and Joseph Rivera.
Jennifer Nelson and Joseph Rivera.(Saguache County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with locating two people who reportedly went missing while on a camping trip.

On Friday, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office shared the photos of Joseph Rivera and Jennifer Nelson. The pair were reportedly traveling from Ridgeway to Del Norte. Del Norte is northwest of Alamosa.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 719-655-2544

Posted by Saguache County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 5, 2023

