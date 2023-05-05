Man arrested for second time in less than a month, additional suspects identified in Canon City fentanyl trafficking investigation

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested for the second time in less than a month and two other suspects already in custody out-of-state were identified in a fentanyl trafficking investigation in Canon City this week.

Robert Broman, 36, was first arrested on a warrant for fentanyl distribution on April 11, with more fentanyl being located in the vehicle he was found in and an apartment associated with him following his arrest.

After this initial arrest and seizure, Canon City police said they continued their investigation and discovered that Broman and two others were suspected to be involved in the trafficking of illicit narcotics, namely fentanyl, in “very large quantities.”

Broman was re-arrested in Canon City on Monday for a number of charges, including possession with intent to distribute both fentanyl and meth.

Detectives said around the same time of Broman’s arrest, they learned that suspected accomplices Jamey LaFoe and Andre Deanda had been arrested and were in custody in Hayes, Kansas after being stopped on April 15 with about 2,000 fentanyl pills and a firearm.

Police said LaFoe and Deanda, both from Canon City, were served warrants out of Colorado, but as of the writing of this article, they remain in the custody of Kansas authorities. Police said that officials with the Canon City Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will seek the extradition of the suspects when appropriate.

