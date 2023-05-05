Man arrested for second time in less than a month, additional suspects identified in Canon City fentanyl trafficking investigation

A man was arrested for the second time in less than a month and two other suspects were identified in a fentanyl investigation in Canon City this week.
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:15 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested for the second time in less than a month and two other suspects already in custody out-of-state were identified in a fentanyl trafficking investigation in Canon City this week.

Robert Broman, 36, was first arrested on a warrant for fentanyl distribution on April 11, with more fentanyl being located in the vehicle he was found in and an apartment associated with him following his arrest.

After this initial arrest and seizure, Canon City police said they continued their investigation and discovered that Broman and two others were suspected to be involved in the trafficking of illicit narcotics, namely fentanyl, in “very large quantities.”

Broman was re-arrested in Canon City on Monday for a number of charges, including possession with intent to distribute both fentanyl and meth.

Detectives said around the same time of Broman’s arrest, they learned that suspected accomplices Jamey LaFoe and Andre Deanda had been arrested and were in custody in Hayes, Kansas after being stopped on April 15 with about 2,000 fentanyl pills and a firearm.

Police said LaFoe and Deanda, both from Canon City, were served warrants out of Colorado, but as of the writing of this article, they remain in the custody of Kansas authorities. Police said that officials with the Canon City Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will seek the extradition of the suspects when appropriate.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 administrative building.
Doherty High School closed Thursday due to ‘high volume’ of staff absences amid discussions between district, union
Law enforcement swarming the area of a shootout at Jamaica and Inverness on May 3, 2023.
Suspects at large following shootout near Park Meadows Mall
Missing teen Jordan Tafoya
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado a week ago
The scene at Bijou and Circle early on the morning of April 13, 2023.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police share video detailing deadly ‘significant event’
A vandal has reportedly chiseled the "s" off of the iconic stone sign at Garden of the Gods,...
Iconic stone sign vandalized at Garden of the Gods

Latest News

5.4.23
WATCH: Suspects identified in Canon City fentanyl trafficking operation
Windy day on Friday, high fire danger
Windy and warm Friday
CPW investigating bear in Colorado Springs mudroom
Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating bear sighting inside Broadmoor area home
Photos submitted to 11 News by a viewer who was on scene show vehicles from both the Otero...
Large law enforcement presence in Rocky Ford