Large law enforcement presence in Rocky Ford

Photos submitted to 11 News by a viewer who was on scene show vehicles from both the Otero...
Photos submitted to 11 News by a viewer who was on scene show vehicles from both the Otero County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security at a home on 12th Street in Rocky Ford, CO on May 4, 2023.(Shelly Bauer)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is working to learn more after receiving several calls into our newsroom of a large law enforcement presence in Southern Colorado Thursday afternoon.

Based on photos submitted to 11 News by viewers in the area, it appears that units with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT vehicles with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were at a home along 12th Street in Rocky Ford around 2:30 p.m.

11 News has calls and emails in to both the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security trying to learn more information. As of 6:10 p.m. Thursday evening, 11 News has not heard back from either agency.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 administrative building.
Doherty High School closed Thursday due to ‘high volume’ of staff absences amid discussions between district, union
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Krista Arellano
2nd arrest made in Colorado Springs murder case
Law enforcement swarming the area of a shootout at Jamaica and Inverness on May 3, 2023.
Suspects at large following shootout near Park Meadows Mall
Colorado Spings Airport welcomes new airline
Colorado Springs Airport’s newest airline creating direct flights to LA

Latest News

Fire danger returns Friday
Windy and warm Friday
D-11 administrative building.
Doherty High School closed Thursday due to ‘high volume’ of staff absences amid discussions between district, union
A vandal has reportedly chiseled the "s" off of the iconic stone sign at Garden of the Gods,...
Sign vandalized at Garden of the Gods
Fire danger returns Friday
Fire danger returns Friday