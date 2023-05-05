Expect military convoy movements along I-25 south of Colorado Springs

FORT CARSON, Colo. (Fort Carson News Release) - The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will conduct military convoy movements along I-25, south of Fort Carson’s Gate 20 to exit 17, from May 6 – 27.

Increased traffic and slow-moving convoys along the identified route may impact traffic flow throughout this timeframe.

Convoy operations will include various types of vehicles including Strykers, tankers, wreckers, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT) and Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV).

The training is required to prepare 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe.

Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities. We will continue to listen to our community and work through any traffic issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.

Military traffic complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.

