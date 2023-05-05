Colorado Springs kids club hosting drive to save lives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Elks Lodge 309 is celebrating Elks National Youth Week by having their Antlers Kids club host a bone marrow drive on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 PM.

The drive was originally for retired Air Force and Colorado Springs firefighter Ron Gerding who is currently battling leukemia.

“Ron had a drive a couple of weeks ago and was still looking for a match. So, we decided to tag onto his drive to see if we can get more people to be possible matches. He actually recently, breaking news, found a match in Germany,” said Heather Thomas, one of the coordinators for the Antlers.

Ron underwent his transplant last week and his new mission is to give back and help others find matches like he found his.

“So, we have to keep going because there are thousands and thousands of other people that need matches. Stem cells, which come from the bone marrow, not only treat cancer but they treat other autoimmune disorders. So, there are all sorts of things it can treat and it’s like from birth to death,” said Thomas.

The process to register for future donations is pretty simple and involves a mouth swab that will be sent into the DKMS database until you match with someone.

Anyone 18-55 in good health is encouraged to come out.

Organizers are hoping to see 100 people turn out.

Colorado Elks Lodge: 3400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.