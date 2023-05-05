Colorado Springs city transit to offer free rides through the summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) will offer free bus rides and ADA paratransit in Colorado Springs for the second year in a row this summer.

The rides will be offered as a part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative, a statewide initiative designed to reduce ozone by increasing public transit use. The program is in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office.

The free fares will be offered from June 1 to August 31. More information about the the program and MMT as a whole can be found on their website.

