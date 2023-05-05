Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating bear sighting inside Broadmoor area home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife say someone in the Broadmoor area left their mudroom door open Sunday night and a bear found its way inside.

“Bears are opportunists they’re going to try and get into that trash and find that food source,” CPW Wildlife Manager Tim Kroening said.

CPW is reminding residents what to do if you see a bear. They say to make yourself big, try and scare the bear away using your voice, and not to turn around.

A video from West Virginia of a principal running away from a bear in the dumpster behind the school. CPW says this is exactly what you should not do.

“That reaction by that principal is the exact wrong reaction we don’t want people running away from bears because that can trigger that innate predator instinct for the bear to chase people,” Kroening said.

Wildlife officers also recommend waiting until morning to put out your trash and to use trash can locks. Bears often like to see what is inside.

“They will get into your trash if it’s available in any other attraction so please secure your trash,” Kroening said.

CPW has set up live traps in the Broadmoor area. Wildlife officers say they have had a bear on that specific property multiple times.

