WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police share video detailing deadly ‘significant event’

By Jared Dean
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:31 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The crash involving officers happened at circle and bijou. East of downtown Colorado Springs, where the suspects hit a light pole. Colorado Springs Police Department’s body cam footage can be seen HERE.

Around 2:30 a.m. police say they spotted that car near Academy and Chelton. And a chase with two suspects wearing masks began. In the video, you can hear an officer talk about the speeds they were traveling.

Police say officers got permission to conduct a tactical vehicle intervention. To deliberately stop the suspects near Circle and Bijou.

In the video, you can see the officer get out of his car. With a gun drawn and the mangled suspect vehicle in the background.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and arrested the driver -- 18-year-old D’Angelo Flynn. 11 News is choosing not to show the moment officers attempted c-p-r on the passenger, 20-year-old Henry Jackson.

Authorities say Jackson died on scene. Neighbors say they could see the lights from emergency vehicles and were concerned.

“It was bad, bad, really bad,” Circle and Bijou resident Jeanette Gabbin said. “Scary, very scary.”

Police say the suspect who died had a gun on him. They also say the d-a will determine whether the tactical vehicle maneuver was justified under the law.

