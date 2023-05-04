Teen faces attempted murder charges after allegedly planning to shoot Colorado Springs schools and churches, in court Wednesday

ELBERT, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen charged with attempted first-degree murder was set to be in court Wednesday.

William, ‘Lily,’ Whitworth was allegedly arrested for planning to “shoot up” schools and churches.

In court, Whitworth joined virtually from the Elbert County Jail.

Whitworth was supposed to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon, but that changed. There was an unopposed motion to move the hearing set for Wednesday to June 30th.

The county court also mentioned the defendant’s legal name being William, but for the duration of this case prefers Lily and the feminine pronouns.

Whitworth was charged with attempted first-degree murder, credible threatening of schools, menacing and criminal mischief.

According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News, Whitworth was reportedly about a third of the way through planning when arrested. They also say it was Whitworth’s sister who reported her.

“Thanking the individuals who heard something, saw something, and said something,” Allison Cortez from District 20 said. “Because today or next week could be incredibly different if that individual did not take the courage and have the fortitude to speak up and do the right thing. So it is highly likely that that individual may have saved lives.”

When asked by authorities, Whitworth said Timberview Middle School was a target for “no specific reason.”

The arrest papers also said Whitworth had a notebook with manifesto contents inside, including a list of firearms and how to 3d print them, named individuals and their ways in which to be killed, plans for improvised explosive devices, and the finalization of shooting locations. Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary, and Pine Creek High School were some of those locations.

In a previous discussion with District 20, 11 News was told Whitworth hardly spent time in the district.

“The individual, Whitworth, did not graduate from District 20,” Cortez said. “And in fact, never spent more than a few months in our schools, so for instance, spent some time at our elementary, just a couple of months, and then sort of went off the radar and then came back and spent just a month at another one of our schools.”

About three weeks ago, a judge increased Whitworth’s bond to $750,000. This came after a staff member at the jail reported Whitworth said she would still carry out the original plan of a mass shooting if she could post bond.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.