Suspects at large following shootout near Park Meadows Mall

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:03 AM MDT
LONE TREE, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement are searching for the suspects following a shootout near a Denver-area mall.

Gunshots rang out across the street from Park Meadows Mall just after 2 p.m.

“Our dispatch center received a call of a shootout occurring at the intersection of Inverness Parkway and South Jamaica Street between somebody in a vehicle and a Black male walking across the street,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. “The ... male was approximately on the northeast corner of Jamaica and Inverness Parkway, and the vehicle was traveling north to south on Inverness Parkway into the apartment complex.”

The man and someone in the car traded gunfire before parting ways. The vehicle sped off, and the other suspect was seen climbing into an early 2000s white Tahoe.

“We believe the individual in the vehicle had a handgun. We believe the Black male was armed with a long gun. The long gun was described as having a bright pink or orange strap. [He] is the individual that was pictured on our social media post wearing a black hoodie coat and white tennis shoes, and he also may have had a black backpack with a logo on the back,” Weekly said.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was described as a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

“Right now, we don’t have any known shooting victims. We’ve alerted area hospitals to keep an eye out for a gunshot wound. We don’t believe anybody was hit that we know of but obviously very concerning, we do have many shell casings in the area. Crime scene investigators are still working,” Weekly said. “We’ve checked apartment by apartment; we do not believe anybody was hit.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

