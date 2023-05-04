Sign vandalized at Garden of the Gods

By Spencer Hansen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs has confirmed to 11 News that an investigation is underway after someone reportedly vandalized the iconic stone sign at Garden of the Gods.

City officials tell 11 News that the vandalism likely occurred overnight Thursday into Friday morning last week. They say the alleged vandals have chiseled the “s” off of the end of the word “Gods,” and while Colorado Springs Police investigate the matter, the City can’t comment on a possible motive.

11 News has also reached out to the park’s operations manager, Brett Kenneth, who says that this isn’t the first time this has happened. Kenneth says it appears the vandal used a chisel or power tools, and that its likely linked to a lengthy pattern of similar recent vandalism cases in the park.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for any updates.

