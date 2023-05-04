MISSING: Statewide alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado a week ago

Missing teen Jordan Tafoya
Missing teen Jordan Tafoya(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Thursday for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Denver on April 24.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation activated the “Missing Indigenous Person Alert” just after noon for Jordan Tafoya.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 720-913-2000. If you see her, call 911.

