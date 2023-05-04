Home Depot van stolen out of state found in Colorado Springs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:11 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Home Depot van stolen out of Utah was recovered in Colorado Springs.

Home Depot investigators alerted the Colorado Springs Police Department Wednesday that they had reason to believe the van had crossed state lines and was somewhere in the Pikes Peak region. Multiple CSPD units including Metro VNI (Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence), Motor Vehicle Theft, Patrol and Drone searched the city and located both the van and the person accused of taking it.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Chris Albers, was allegedly carrying meth and LSD when he was arrested.

It’s unclear why the suspect brought the Home Depot van to Colorado Springs. We’ll update this article if more information is released.

