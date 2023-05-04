Family searches for missing camper of 5-year-old cancer survivor in Colorado Springs

A family was searching for their 5-year-old son’s camper on Wednesday after they said it was taken in the middle of the night.
By Lauren Watson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family was searching for their 5-year-old son’s camper on Wednesday after they said it was taken in the middle of the night. The camper was the boy’s Make-A-Wish gift, received after going through chemotherapy treatments for kidney cancer back in 2021.

“That’s his camper, he’s always like ‘that’s my camper, can we go in my camper?’,” his mother, Tiffany Williamson, told 11 News. “He loves that thing, and so I think he’s going to be... he’s going to be pretty upset when we go ahead and tell him but we’re going to try and see if we can find it because he loves that thing.”

According to Williamson, they hadn’t told their son Layton about his missing trailer before he headed to school Wednesday morning, but he was made aware that afternoon.

The camper, pictured at the top of this article, was gifted to Layton as he finished treatments for his cancer, and now that he’s more than two years cancer-free, his parents were happy he had something that he’d be able to continue to use.

Surveillance video shown to 11 News by a neighbor shows a vehicle pulling up and pulling off with the camper within a two-minute period just after 12:30 a.m.

The Williamsons said that they were grateful for the support shown by their neighbors and community members in their search, with many reaching out with tips, leads and well-wishes for their search.

“It makes me really happy to know that people are looking out but also that they want to help.”

At around 5 p.m. the Williamson family told 11 News they located a camper that they believed may have been Layton’s, but they were waiting for police to confirm. As of this article’s last update, that information has not yet been confirmed.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

