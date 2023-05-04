Doherty High School closed Thursday due to staff absences

D-11 administrative building.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Doherty High School is closed Thursday due to staffing issues, District 11 has confirmed with 11 News.

A spokesperson for the district says the closure is because of a “high volume of staff absences.”

AP testing will still place as scheduled, she told 11 News.

No further details was released at this time; 11 News is expecting more information from the district later Thursday. We will update as we learn more.

