Doherty High School closed Thursday due to staff absences
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Doherty High School is closed Thursday due to staffing issues, District 11 has confirmed with 11 News.
A spokesperson for the district says the closure is because of a “high volume of staff absences.”
AP testing will still place as scheduled, she told 11 News.
No further details was released at this time; 11 News is expecting more information from the district later Thursday. We will update as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.