Colorado man pleads guilty to hate crime for church fire

Generic church fire graphic
Generic church fire graphic(Clarendon County Fire Department / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man pleaded guilty to a hate crime on Thursday after he set fire to a church in Colorado.

The crime was carried out on Jan. 19. The Department of Justice is reporting 22-year-old Darion Ray Sexton set fire to a church in Loveland by throwing two Molotov cocktails at the building. The Department of Justice adds Sexton admitted that he was motivated to set this fire due to the religious character of the church and that he intended to destroy the church.

“Protecting religious freedom and observance is a top priority for the Department of Justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who attack houses of worship and target religious communities.”

The hate crime took place at Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland.

Sexton pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21 as he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Krista Arellano
2nd arrest made in Colorado Springs murder case
Colorado Spings Airport welcomes new airline
Colorado Springs Airport’s newest airline creating direct flights to LA
The scene at CSB Self Storage on Janitell Road on May 2, 2023.
Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze at Colorado Springs storage facility
Klix Arcade in Colorado Springs 5/2/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs at another ‘skilled gaming’ business

Latest News

D-11 administrative building.
Doherty High School closed Thursday due to ‘high volume’ of staff absences amid discussions between district, union
Missing teen Jordan Tafoya
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Colorado a week ago
Wildfire prep
WATCH: What to know about wildfire preparation
5.4.23
Shower Chances Thursday