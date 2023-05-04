19-year-old father charged with murder after child dies with ‘suspicious injuries’

A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.
A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.(Lakeview_Images via Canva | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A father in Oregon has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.

KPTV reports that 19-year-old Marquavious Dovontae Ware is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment after his 4-year-old son died with “suspicious injuries” on Wednesday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to help paramedics with a 4-year-old boy who had suffered significant trauma and was unconscious.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Portland authorities said its child abuse team and homicide detectives are investigating the child’s death.

Ware is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Court documents stated that Ware has a history of violent crimes.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 administrative building.
Doherty High School closed Thursday due to ‘high volume’ of staff absences amid discussions between district, union
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Krista Arellano
2nd arrest made in Colorado Springs murder case
Colorado Spings Airport welcomes new airline
Colorado Springs Airport’s newest airline creating direct flights to LA
The scene at CSB Self Storage on Janitell Road on May 2, 2023.
Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze at Colorado Springs storage facility

Latest News

Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast in...
Coroner: 3 killed, suspect dead in Moultrie, Georgia
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four Proud Boys members have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy.
Proud Boys Trial: Four members of seditious conspiracy
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition
People are asking why four horses have died at Churchill Downs in the week leading up to the...
4 horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby are coincidental, equine experts say