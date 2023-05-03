Teen accused of plotting school, church shootings back in court Wednesday

William "Lilly" Whitworth
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen accused of plotting a shooting rampage at schools and churches will appear in court Wednesday morning.

William Whitworth, who identifies as Lilly, was arrested at the end of March after a sibling alerted law enforcement that their sister had allegedly threatened to “shoot up a school.” Lilly, who once attended school in District 20, was arrested at her Elbert County home, and according to arrest papers, openly admitted to plotting shootings at a middle school and multiple churches. From the affidavit:

“I asked Lilly if she said she was going to shoot up a school and she visibly shook her head up and down, indicating yes. I asked Lilly why she said that, and she stated, ‘Why does anyone do it.’ ... Lilly was asked how much she had been planning the school shooting, and Lilly stated she’s about a third of the way from doing it. Lilly verified Timberview Middle School was one of the ‘main targets’ currently and other targets were churches. Lilly was asked what kind of planning she had done, and she stated layout of the school, active firearm planning and starting a manifesto.”

The arrest papers added that a deputy found a dry erase board inside Lilly’s home with a labeled floor plan for a school.

Following her arrest, Lilly’s bond was later increased to $750,000 after she allegedly told a staff member in the Elbert County Jail that she would still try to carry out a mass shooting if able to bond out.

Wednesday is a preliminary hearing for the 19-year-old. We’ll let you know what happens.

