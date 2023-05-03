Suspect accused of breaking into cars parked outside day cares and preschools in Colorado county

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this man or this car?

Deputies say he may be the one targeting vehicles parked outside preschools and day cares in Douglas County.

“When [the suspect] finds an unlocked car door, he enters it and takes wallets and purses; credit cards have been used immediately at locations nearby,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Monday.

The suspect has been described as a slim Black male between 25-35 years old. The suspect vehicle is a black newer-model Toyota Camry.

In addition to the three known incidents in Douglas County, the sheriff’s office says the suspect may be involved in similar break-ins in other jurisdictions. The sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate on which jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-660-7579.

