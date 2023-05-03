Robbery suspect arrested 1 week after allegedly holding up bank

The ANB Bank in the 1100 block of Circle, where the April 24, 2023, robbery took place.
The ANB Bank in the 1100 block of Circle, where the April 24, 2023, robbery took place.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bank robbery suspect is now behind bars after more than a week on the run.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that members of its robbery unit, as well as the Metro Fugitive Task Force and a SWAT team had located and arrested 38-year-old Aron Radej for allegedly holding up a local bank in late April.

According to police, the suspect went to the ANB Bank off Circle and Uintah on the afternoon of April 24 and slid a note to the tellers demanding money. After getting what he came for, he fled the scene. He never showed a weapon.

An officer told 11 News the bank’s surveillance cameras got a clear shot of the robber, and on May 1, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Radej. He was arrested Tuesday in the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Jail records show Radej is now being held without bond.

