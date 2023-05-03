Mudslide temporarily shutters access to Hanging Lake

The mudslide is only blocking access to the trail and has not reached the trail or lake itself, the U.S. Forest Service said.(White River National Forest)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Access to Hanging Lake is temporarily blocked following a large mudslide.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the mudslide happened Monday afternoon above the Hanging Lake Rest Area but is now blocking access to both the rest area and Hanging Lake Trail.

The slide is not impacting Glenwood Canyon or I-70, and the debris flow has not reached the trail or Hanging Lake itself, USFS said. But, because it is blocking access to the trail, people will not be allowed to hike to the lake until the slide is cleared.

“We have been actively contacting all reservation holders during this closure and refunding charges or rescheduling visitors for a later date,” said Ken Murphy of H20 Ventures, which operates the reservation system.

More on the mudslide can be read below:

