List of Colorado’s ‘Most Wanted Sex Offenders’

Call 303-239-5732 if you know where Alan Secrist is.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Each month, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) updates its list of the “100 Most Wanted Sex Offenders.”

“The purpose of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Fugitive Unit is to provide analytical and/or investigative assistance to any local, state, or federal law enforcement agency regarding the identification, location, and apprehension of convicted sex offenders out of compliance with their registration requirements,” part of the CBI’s website reads.

A 24-hour tip line is available to report information and you can remain anonymous: 303-239-5732. Or you can email CDPS_CBI_FugitiveTips@state.co.us.

The list below was updated in the last couple of weeks:

