‘If he would listen, he would not get manhandled:’ A lawsuit filed against Colorado deputies and sheriff

DENVER (KKTV) - Two Colorado deputies are now on paid administrative leave pending further investigation. This announcement comes as the office they work for is facing a lawsuit. The case involves a man allegedly tased 35 times by Colorado deputies.

Now six months later, the Espinoza family is filing a lawsuit against the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office and the deputies involved. Mehr Law filed the lawsuit Tuesday.

The lawsuit is against all officers involved, including the sheriff.

Sheriff Derek Navarette told 11 News an outside agency is conducting an internal investigation.

Kenneth Espinoza’s son, Nate, described the scene and what it was like to see his father “brutalized by officers.” He also said he hopes this lawsuit will bring justice and ensure this never happens again.

Nate Espinoza was stopped while driving in the Trinidad area for reportedly following a deputy too closely.

His father, Kenneth Espinoza, was behind him in a separate vehicle during the traffic stop, and the scene escalated from there.

“He just went straight to my dad, then they tell him to leave, leave, and I’m still on the phone with him at this time, and then all I hear is the yelling, and he’s like, ‘Are you watching this?’” Nate said. “And that’s when I got out and went and checked. But man yeah, zero to one hundred fast.”

One officer was videotaped yelling at Nate about his father.

“Your dad is not listening; if he would listen, he would not get manhandled,” the unnamed officer said.

Manhandled- that’s a term Espinoza and Mehr law emphasized.

Kenneth reportedly sustained 35 taser scars, including one on his face. But the sheriff’s office argued in a statement from last week that the taser was only deployed once.

“What I was feeling was really helpless,” Nate said. “I mean, those are the people that are supposed to help you the most.”

Kevin Mehr from Mehr Law says this is all a part of a bigger picture.

“I mean, this has just been a repeated pattern with this particular department,” Mehr said. “They know better. They’ve been sued before.”

Sheriff Derek Navarette told 11 News, an outside agency is investigating his deputies’ actions.

Kenneth Espinoza was charged with reckless driving, assault on a peace officer, and obstructing medical. All charges were dropped.

“My biggest thing is fear for my life now,” Nate said. “Because I won’t go back to Trinidad because I won’t stop. I mean, I went through it; I won’t stop. I mean, I’ll stop for other law enforcement- but them in that county- I do not trust.”

