Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze at Colorado Springs storage facility

The scene at CSB Self Storage on Janitell Road on May 2, 2023.
The scene at CSB Self Storage on Janitell Road on May 2, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:17 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Forty firefighters responded to a fire at a storage facility late Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Stratmoor Hills Fire Department said calls began pouring in just after 8:40 p.m. reporting smoke and flames in the area of Janitell Road and Las Vegas Street.

“Lots of different calls came in through dispatch for this particular fire. Our crews arrived on scene about 8:49 p.m. and there was a small shed on fire on the property,” Jenn Jones told 11 News.

Colorado Springs and Security firefighters also responded to the scene at CSB Self Storage.

“The fire was spread just a little bit to the trailers on either side of it, but they were able to get that knocked down fairly quickly,” Jones said. “About 20 minutes to get it knocked down.”

Jones said the only snag was electrical boxes near the fire.

“There were some electrical boxes in there, so before they could get a fully contained, they waited for utilities to come out and take care of that junction box, but other than that it was a pretty clean fire to put out.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

