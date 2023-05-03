Colorado Springs officials release expectations for runoff election, provide reminders for voters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In two weeks, Colorado Springs voters will likely know who will be their next mayor. The runoff election is between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade, who both got the most votes during the initial city election in April.

In that election, which had twelve mayoral candidates on the ballot in addition to city council seats and a tax extension, the city’s clerk and recorder’s office reported a turnout of 35.19% with 109,768 of more than 311,000 ballots turned in.

As of Tuesday, 29,198 ballots have been turned in, which is a turnout of 9.37%. The clerk and recorder’s office said they are ahead of April’s election’s turnout and is on track to meet the average turnout of past runoff elections.

Given these numbers, they said the runoff election will likely see a turnout of 40% or more. This would be at least 124,614 ballots. They said with this ballot only having one question on it with two choices, they are expecting a larger turnout than the initial election.

Clerk and recorder Sarah Johnson also said she wants to remind voters that this election is different than the one in April. This means in order for your vote to count, you will need to fill out your new ballot, even if you filled out the ballot in April.

In a statement to 11 News, she added how important it is to sign your ballot. She said many ballots were not counted because they weren’t signed, and she stressed how important it is to make sure your ballot is signed before you turn it in.

Here are some key dates to look out for in the weeks ahead:

- May 9th: Last day to mail in ballots. They will need to be turned in to ballot boxes or the city administration building after that.

- May 16th: Election Day

- May 24th: Deadline for military/overseas ballots

- May 26th: Results certified

- June 6th: New mayor sworn into office

You can also watch a full debate hosted by KKTV and the Pikes Peak United Way here.

