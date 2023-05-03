Colorado Springs Airport’s newest airline creating direct flights to LA

A new airline will make traveling to the west coast from Colorado Springs a little easier
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday, May 3 a new airline service is taking off from the Colorado Springs Airport for the first time.

Avelo Airline announced early 2023 their plans to expand to Colorado Springs, their only other destination in the Mountain Time zone.

Avelo will offer direct flights to the Hollywood Burbank Airport 2 times a week starting at $49 for a one-way ticket.

The first inbound is scheduled to arrive at 11:55 AM and the departure at 1:55 PM.

Previously, United Airlines offered direct flights to the Las Angeles, but ended those services earlier this year.

