Colorado law enforcement searching for missing man with developmental disabilities

CBI missing poster
CBI missing poster(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Lakewood police need your help locating a missing man with developmental disabilities.

Elijah Williams, 20, was last seen at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Reed Street and 41st Street. Williams attends school in that area.

Williams is white, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a navy t-shirt. Police say he suffers from a cognitive disorder that causes him to be confused and not understand what he is doing or where he is.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 right away or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7333.

