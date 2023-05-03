Biologists cleared to introduce wolves in the Western Slope area of Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission gave final approval to the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management plan.

The final approval allows Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) biologists to introduce wolves in the Western Slope area, meeting the deadline of reintroduction by Dec. 31, 2023 as approved by voters.

“Within just 2-and-a-half years, and after robust stakeholder engagement, the Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved a responsible plan to implement the will of the voters and reintroduce gray wolves back to their historic range in Colorado,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “This plan is better because of the thousands of Coloradans who provided thoughtful input, and I thank the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for their comprehensive work to develop this thoughtful plan. This science-based plan is the result of months of planning, convening stakeholder and expert working groups, and offering live and public comment opportunities, while factoring in the biological needs of the species, and creating the best possible chance for these amazing animals to be successfully restored to our state.”

The reintroduction of wolves to Colorado was passed by a narrow margin on the 2020 ballot.

“The Wolf Restoration and Management Plan is a huge accomplishment for Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the citizens of Colorado. In line with the will of Coloradans, we are on track to re-establish and restore wolves in Colorado by December 31, 2023,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “This would not have been possible without the tireless work of CPW staff and the Parks and Wildlife Commission, the members of both our advisory boards and the citizens and stakeholders who engaged and weighed in to make our wolf management plan the best for Coloradans and for wolves who will once again grace our Colorado landscapes.”

Some organizations are not behind the plan, including WildEarth Guardians. The organization shared a news release stating they do not agree with the approved rules for killing wolves or hazing the wild animals.

“The devil is in the details and in the discretion allowed to CPW staff who determine when wolves can be killed,” said Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director for WildEarth Guardians. “If caution and coexistence are emphasized in those determinations, wolves stand a chance to thrive. If not, there will likely be more conflict than there needs to be.”

