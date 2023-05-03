LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

According to fire officials, multiple people were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Police shared a photo of the suspected shooter and said he is “still at large.”

A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.
A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.(Source: APD/Twitter)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Klix Arcade in Colorado Springs 5/2/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs at another ‘skilled gaming’ business
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Jesse Fimian
Air Force Academy cadet passes away, cause of death under investigation
Woodmen Road scene
Man suspected of killing his parents in Colorado Springs pleads not guilty
Downed power lines
Major power outage impacts nearly 4,000 customers in northern Colorado Springs Tuesday

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
CBI missing poster
Colorado law enforcement searching for missing man with developmental disabilities
This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say