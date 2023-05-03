2nd arrest made in Colorado Springs murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a second person in an ongoing murder investigation.

According to the first news release, police started looking into a homicide on March 30, 2022. Details on what prompted the investigation were not shared in the release. It isn’t clear when or where the body was found. The victim was identified as Daxcimo Ceja of Colorado Springs.

A suspect, Deka Simmons, was taken into custody on April 7, 2022. Simmons was charged with first-degree murder when he was arrested. According to online court records, a Deka Simmons is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

“A photograph of Deka Simmons is not releasable at this time; further details including the suspect’s photograph will be released in the future as appropriate,” Colorado Springs Police Lt. Jim Sokolik wrote in the release issued in April of 2022.

On Wednesday, police announced a second arrest and identified 38-year-old Krista Arellano as a suspect. Arellano was arrested by a task force on Tuesday and is suspected of accessory to first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence. She was taken into custody at home in the 7000 block of Alegre Cir. in Fountain.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call them at 719-444-7000.

11 News has requested the arrest papers for Simmons and we plan on providing updates

