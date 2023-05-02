Victim ID’d following fatal shooting near Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 21-year-old Colorado Springs man was shot and killed on along a running trail just south of downtown Colorado Springs, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Dorchester Park at 7:15 p.m. on April 29 and found the victim lying on the Pikes Peak Greenway close to the Tejon bridge. While the coroner still has to determine cause of death, police confirmed that he had been shot and his death was being investigated as a homicide.

“Our homicide unit is responding and we’re in the preliminary stages of the investigation,” Sgt. Jennene Scott of CSPD told 11 News on April 29.

Tuesday, police identified the victim as Jesse Schiele III. Schiele was just 21 years old.

Police say the suspect left the scene, and as of Tuesday morning, they still haven’t been located. Police are asking anyone with information to call CSPD’s main line at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.