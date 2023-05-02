UCCS student killed in Colorado Springs 10 years ago, killer or killers remain a mystery to authorities

Angelina Sicola
Angelina Sicola(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday marks 10 years since the body of 20-year-old Angelina Sicola was found in her apartment complex.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared a cold case anniversary poster to social media on Tuesday for Sicola. According to authorities, Sicola’s body was found on May 2, 2013, inside her apartment at 380 Half Turn Rd. The complex is near Austin Bluffs and N. Academy.

“The investigation revealed that Ms. Sicola was likely killed inside her apartment, and the autopsy showed she had died as a result of forcible strangulation. Since 2013 investigators have conducted interviews with numerous friends, neighbors, co-workers, fellow students, and social media contacts of the victim but no suspect has been identified,” part of the poster reads. “Numerous items of evidence recovered from the scene were examined, and forensic examination of both physical and electronic evidence continues.”

A cold case report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation adds that Sicola worked at the Taekwondo Center.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 719-444-7000.

CSPD Cold Case Anniversary: Angelina Sicola On May 2, 2013, 20-year-old Angelina Sicola, a student at the University of...

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs gun shop owner responds to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Bomb squad investigated suspicious package in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
FILE PHOTO: Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson, right, and linebacker Shaquil Barrett sit...
Former Denver Bronco and CSU Ram loses 2-year-old daughter to tragic accident
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Jesse Fimian
Air Force Academy cadet passes away, cause of death under investigation
Woodmen Road scene
Man suspected of killing his parents in Colorado Springs pleads not guilty
WATCH: Lawsuit filed against Colorado sheriff's office after man is allegedly tased 35 times
WATCH: Lawsuit filed against Colorado sheriff's office after man is allegedly tased 35 times
The crime scene on the night of April 29, 2023. Photo inset: Jesse Schiele III.
Victim ID’d following fatal shooting near Colorado Springs park