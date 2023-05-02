UCCS student killed in Colorado Springs 10 years ago, killer or killers remain a mystery to authorities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday marks 10 years since the body of 20-year-old Angelina Sicola was found in her apartment complex.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared a cold case anniversary poster to social media on Tuesday for Sicola. According to authorities, Sicola’s body was found on May 2, 2013, inside her apartment at 380 Half Turn Rd. The complex is near Austin Bluffs and N. Academy.

“The investigation revealed that Ms. Sicola was likely killed inside her apartment, and the autopsy showed she had died as a result of forcible strangulation. Since 2013 investigators have conducted interviews with numerous friends, neighbors, co-workers, fellow students, and social media contacts of the victim but no suspect has been identified,” part of the poster reads. “Numerous items of evidence recovered from the scene were examined, and forensic examination of both physical and electronic evidence continues.”

A cold case report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation adds that Sicola worked at the Taekwondo Center.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 719-444-7000.

CSPD Cold Case Anniversary: Angelina Sicola On May 2, 2013, 20-year-old Angelina Sicola, a student at the University of... Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.