Southern Colorado schools react to passing of former athlete in military helicopter crash

28-year-old Kyle McKenna was one of the three soldiers killed in a helicopter crash last week in Alaska. Pine Creek High School and Colorado State University Pueblo where he played soccer says McKenna was a great teammate and friend. They are praying for his family at this time.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from southern Colorado schools who are reacting to the loss of one of their own.

28-year-old Kyle McKenna was one of the three soldiers killed in a helicopter crash last week in Alaska. McKenna was a Chief Warrant Officer Two for Fort Wainwright. The helicopters the soldiers were riding on were returning to Fort Wainwright from a training mission over Alaska. This happened last Thursday, a little before 1:45pm. They collided in flight about 50 miles east of Healy during a military training exercise.

McKenna attend and played soccer for Pine Creek High School through the 2012 season. The school provided this post about McKenna on the Pine Creek High School Men’s Soccer Facebook page. The school says, “Kyle set an example as an incredible teammate and friend and continued that into his professional life serving his country and others. He will be dearly missed, but wonderfully remembered by those who carry on his legacy of character and purpose.”

Colorado State University Pueblo’s Athletic Department also provided a statement about McKenna. He used to play soccer there as well. Dr. Paul Plinkshe, Vice President for Athletics and Strategic Partnerships says, “Pack Athletics is deeply saddened by the loss of former ThunderWolves men’s soccer player, Kyle McKenna. Kyle was an RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll recipient and valued member of our Athletic Department. All 700 CSU Pueblo student-athletes, coaches and staff, stand in honor of Kyle and his family during this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe Page has been provided to the three soldiers that were killed. The page reached its goal of $80,000. It can be found here.

