Property tax relief could be coming soon to Coloradans

New proposal introduced to Colorado lawmakers
Property tax proposal may bring lower rates to Colorado
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A proposal aimed at lowering Coloradan’s property taxes was introduced Monday to state lawmakers. Governor Jared Polis, along with the proposal’s sponsors, said it could save the average homeowner hundreds.

“We need to provide relief now to make sure people can afford to live in their own home,” said Governor Jared Polis during a press conference Monday afternoon.

The proposal would including capping residential rates at 6.7% and reducing the taxable value of homes by $40,000 in 2023 and 2024 for 10 years.

“The average homeowner, say for a $600,000 home, will save over $1,200, if the voters approve this, in the next two years. Savings will be ongoing for a total of a decade,” said Representative Mike Weissman of Aurora.

Supporters said the proposal would protect funding for schools and other services by changing how the state’s tabor surplus is calculated. They add that when state revenue is above the tabor limit, Coloradans will still be able to receive a cash back check.

House republicans released a statement Monday saying in part, “The people of Colorado should be skeptical of the governor’s hastily introduced plan with only one week left in the session... Democrats and the governor waited until the last minute to fix a problem they knew was coming all along.”

In a statement released before Monday’s news conference, Teller County Commissioners pointed out their own proposal, that they say would also help reduce the amount of property tax homeowners pay. They want local governments to have the authority to provide relief.

“Anybody that collects property tax would have the authority to do a temporary lowering of the mill levy rate or offer a tax credit for one year in order to give the tax relief,” Erik Stone the Chairman on the Board of Teller County Commissioners.

The governor’s proposal will be introduced to the senate as early as Tuesday. If it passes and is passed by voters, it would go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs gun shop owner responds to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs
An American flag
Soldier from Colorado Springs among 3 killed in Alaska helicopter crash
Body found near Tejon bridge
1 person dead, suspect on the run after shooting near Colorado Springs park
N. Academy road work, water main project
Some businesses along N. Academy in Colorado Springs will lose water for up to 3 days this week

Latest News

Daily storm threat across southern Colorado
A Bit Cooler Tuesday / Rain Chances?
WATCH: Property tax relief may be coming for Coloradans
Fentanyl, heroin and prescription drugs are the main focuses as the county provides resources...
El Paso County opioid deaths increase, but coroner sees hope in the latest numbers
28-year-old Kyle McKenna was one of the three soldiers killed in a helicopter crash last week...
Southern Colorado schools react to passing of former athlete in military helicopter crash