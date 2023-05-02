New CEO for Parkview Health System in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Parkview Health System in Pueblo will have a new CEO starting June 1.

On Tuesday, a news release from Parkview stated President and CEO Leslie Barnes announced her retirement, effective at the end of this month. With the announcement came the promotion of current Vice President and Chief Operation Officer Darrin Smith to CEO.

There is a tradition at Parkview where the chief operating officers becoming chief executive officers,” said Barnes. “Our board of directors believes in the people that are here. Darrin will make a great CEO and he will continue to build on the progress Parkview has achieved over the last century.”

Smith will be responsible for overseeing a senior leadership team and the approximate 3,000 staff members at Parkview.

“I’m excited about my new position and the opportunity the Board has given me here at Parkview,” Smith said.“ It’s a role where I get to continue the mission, the vision and the values of providing high quality healthcare here in our region of Pueblo and Southern Colorado.”

Smith joined Parkview in 2005 as the Vice President of Human Resources.

