New CEO for Parkview Health System in Pueblo

Darrin Smith will serve as Parkview's CEO starting June 1, 2023.
Darrin Smith will serve as Parkview's CEO starting June 1, 2023.(Parkview)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Parkview Health System in Pueblo will have a new CEO starting June 1.

On Tuesday, a news release from Parkview stated President and CEO Leslie Barnes announced her retirement, effective at the end of this month. With the announcement came the promotion of current Vice President and Chief Operation Officer Darrin Smith to CEO.

There is a tradition at Parkview where the chief operating officers becoming chief executive officers,” said Barnes. “Our board of directors believes in the people that are here. Darrin will make a great CEO and he will continue to build on the progress Parkview has achieved over the last century.”

Smith will be responsible for overseeing a senior leadership team and the approximate 3,000 staff members at Parkview.

“I’m excited about my new position and the opportunity the Board has given me here at Parkview,” Smith said.“ It’s a role where I get to continue the mission, the vision and the values of providing high quality healthcare here in our region of Pueblo and Southern Colorado.”

Smith joined Parkview in 2005 as the Vice President of Human Resources.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs gun shop owner responds to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Bomb squad investigated suspicious package in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
FILE PHOTO: Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson, right, and linebacker Shaquil Barrett sit...
Former Denver Bronco and CSU Ram loses 2-year-old daughter to tragic accident
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Downed power lines
Major power outage impacts nearly 4,000 customers in northern Colorado Springs Tuesday
Klix Arcade in Colorado Springs 5/2/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs at another ‘skilled gaming’ business
Jonas Brothers.
Jonas Brothers announce a concert in Colorado
Spotty showers possible this evening
A bit cooler Tuesday, PM showers possible