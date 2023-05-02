Man suspected of killing his parents in Colorado Springs pleads not guilty

Woodmen Road scene
Woodmen Road scene(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is pleading not guilty after two people are dead following a reported stabbing in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The violent act was reportedly carried out at about 7:20 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive on Sept. 23, 2022. The neighborhood is near Woodmen Road west of I-25.

Officers found two adults needing immediate medical attention for life-threatening injuries. The two victims were taken to a hospital and both eventually passed away from their injuries.

The female victim, Deborah Parker-Lykins, passed away the night of the stabbing. The male victim, Duane Lykins, passed away later. Police add there was one witness to the crime, an adult male.

The suspect, Cody Parker, was arrested the night of the stabbing. Parker was taken to the jail after being treated for self-inflicted injuries.

“There are no other suspects and there is not a danger to the community,” police added in a news release that was issued soon after the stabbing.

According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News, Parker called authorities and admitted he stabbed his stepdad and mother, adding first responders should bring a “clean up crew,” while responding to the crime scene.

On May 2, Parker pleaded not guilty to all six charges he’s facing including two counts of murder. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 25.

