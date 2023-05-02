Major power outage impacts nearly 4,000 customers in northern Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A power outage was reportedly impacting nearly 4,000 customers in northern Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage was reported at about 2:37 p.m. and impacted customers in the Pulpit Rock area. The outage stretched from Garden of the Gods Road to Briargate Boulevard east of I-25.

The estimated restoration time was 6:30 p.m.

