Major power outage impacts nearly 4,000 customers in northern Colorado Springs Tuesday
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A power outage was reportedly impacting nearly 4,000 customers in northern Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage was reported at about 2:37 p.m. and impacted customers in the Pulpit Rock area. The outage stretched from Garden of the Gods Road to Briargate Boulevard east of I-25.
The estimated restoration time was 6:30 p.m.
