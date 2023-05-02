Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs at another ‘skilled gaming’ business

Klix Arcade in Colorado Springs 5/2/23.
Klix Arcade in Colorado Springs 5/2/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another “skilled gaming” business in Colorado Springs was served a warrant by police on Tuesday.

Police tape blocked off the entrance to “Klix Arcade” near S. Academy and Astrozon Tuesday afternoon. Police could only tell 11 News they were serving a warrant. This warrant comes less than a month after a warrant was served at Phoenix Rising, another skilled gaming business in the 200 block of N. Academy Boulevard. In the situation involving Pheonix Rising, police could only say letters were sent to several businesses in Colorado Springs stating that authorities received information about illegal gambling activity occurring in the city. Police could not share what businesses received the letter, but the letter can be viewed in this article.

The Criple Creek Casino Association shared a news release with 11 News stating letters were sent to 32 “illegal” gambling arcades in Colorado Springs.

“Illegal gambling arcades are in cities and towns all over the state, and there seems to be a high concentration in Colorado Springs,” said Jeff Weist, Executive Director of the Cripple Creek Casino Association following the warrant execution at Pheonix Rising. “We applaud the CSPD for their recent actions and we believe it’s imperative they do more.”

It isn’t clear if any arrests have been made tied to the execution of the recent warrants.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs gun shop owner responds to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Bomb squad investigated suspicious package in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
FILE PHOTO: Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson, right, and linebacker Shaquil Barrett sit...
Former Denver Bronco and CSU Ram loses 2-year-old daughter to tragic accident
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Downed power lines
Major power outage impacts nearly 4,000 customers in northern Colorado Springs Tuesday
Darrin Smith will serve as Parkview's CEO starting June 1, 2023.
New CEO for Parkview Health System in Pueblo
Jonas Brothers.
Jonas Brothers announce a concert in Colorado
Spotty showers possible this evening
A bit cooler Tuesday, PM showers possible