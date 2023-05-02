Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs at another ‘skilled gaming’ business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another “skilled gaming” business in Colorado Springs was served a warrant by police on Tuesday.

Police tape blocked off the entrance to “Klix Arcade” near S. Academy and Astrozon Tuesday afternoon. Police could only tell 11 News they were serving a warrant. This warrant comes less than a month after a warrant was served at Phoenix Rising, another skilled gaming business in the 200 block of N. Academy Boulevard. In the situation involving Pheonix Rising, police could only say letters were sent to several businesses in Colorado Springs stating that authorities received information about illegal gambling activity occurring in the city. Police could not share what businesses received the letter, but the letter can be viewed in this article.

The Criple Creek Casino Association shared a news release with 11 News stating letters were sent to 32 “illegal” gambling arcades in Colorado Springs.

“Illegal gambling arcades are in cities and towns all over the state, and there seems to be a high concentration in Colorado Springs,” said Jeff Weist, Executive Director of the Cripple Creek Casino Association following the warrant execution at Pheonix Rising. “We applaud the CSPD for their recent actions and we believe it’s imperative they do more.”

It isn’t clear if any arrests have been made tied to the execution of the recent warrants.

