Jonas Brothers announce a concert in Colorado

Jonas Brothers.
Jonas Brothers.(Jonas Brothers / Twitter / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday morning the Jonas Brothers announced a number of concerts including one in Colorado!

The brothers are scheduled to start touring Aug. 12 in New York and wrap up on Oct. 14 in Florida, according to a tweet on their official account. Their stop at Ball Arena in Denver is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Fans are being encouraged to register for “Verified Fan” now through May 6 to get tickets. Click here for presale registration.

