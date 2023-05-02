Jonas Brothers announce a concert in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday morning the Jonas Brothers announced a number of concerts including one in Colorado!

The brothers are scheduled to start touring Aug. 12 in New York and wrap up on Oct. 14 in Florida, according to a tweet on their official account. Their stop at Ball Arena in Denver is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Fans are being encouraged to register for “Verified Fan” now through May 6 to get tickets. Click here for presale registration.

Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! Let's go! pic.twitter.com/lkmMrNJ7Jm — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

