El Paso County opioid deaths increase, but coroner sees hope in the latest numbers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As southern Colorado officials release information on accidental opioid overdose deaths, eyes are turning forward to change a tragic statistic.

El Paso County Public Health released a quarterly report detailing the problem and providing steps to possible solutions. They worked with several local officials, including the El Paso County coroner, officials from the Sheriff’s Office, Police Department, as well as judicial officials.

The report details a sharp increase in accidental opioid overdose deaths. These come from fentanyl, heroin and prescription medications.

“Most recently, there has been more attention on the opioid epidemic due to the rise in opioid overdose deaths,” the report says. “The first phase of the opioid epidemic started in the 1990s and was due to prescription opioids (like oxycodone); the second phase was due largely to heroin; and the current phase is due largely to illegal fentanyl.”

For years, the number of deaths from opioids, especially fentanyl, have nearly doubled from the previous year, according to El Paso County Health officials. El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly said the past few years have been challenging, and 2022 proved to among the most challenging yet with a record high of about 115 fentanyl deaths in the county.

Despite this, Dr. Kelly said there could be hope on the horizon. He said his reports have shown the rate of increase in these deaths slowing down.

In 2021, the county saw 99 fentanyl deaths, both a record high at the time and an increase of 62 from 2020, when the county saw 37 deaths. This means instead of doubling the amount of deaths from one year to the next, the county saw an increase of 16. A tragic statistic to be sure, Dr. Kelly said, but a reminder that officials are making progress.

“You hope that before you can go down, you’ve got to flatten, right?” Dr. Kelly said. “The fact that the increase is slowing--well, we wish it weren’t increasing--is positive movement at least.”

As for why this trend is happening, he echoes the content provided in the county’s opioid report.

“I think that we have to look at what’s working and I think education in particular is a big deal,” he said.

The county’s report defines the issue, providing a detailed description of opioids and the contributing factors for addiction. Officials said defining the problem for the public is a huge step in fighting it. This also helps them target the causes of addiction in order to provide resources to help. This, Dr. Kelly said, is another big step in flattening, and eventually, lowering the curve of opioid deaths.

“Fentanyl doesn’t impact people who aren’t using substances,” he said, “so you need to reach that group as well and educate them.”

While the numbers still show a grim trend, Dr. Kelly said he is seeing progress. He said younger people aren’t dying as much as in years past.

“Every one of those numbers is a death, that’s a life lost due to substance abuse,” he said. “Every one of those that you save, every one of those that you prevent has dramatic affects to families and friends and the community in general.”

For him in particular, it’s a reminder that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s always a challenging job no matter what, you don’t come here expecting good days, you’re going to see the worst of the worst,” he said. “You do it because you know that eventually, there will be an impact. Maybe not today, but hopefully tomorrow.”

In addition to their quarterly report with resources on fighting overdoses and addiction, the county also has a map of locations where anyone can dispose of prescription drugs. You can find that map here.

