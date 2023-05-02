Air Force Academy cadet passes away, cause of death under investigation

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - A cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy passed away at the age of 25, according to a news release from the Academy.

The person who passed was identified as Cadet 2nd Class Jesse Fimian of Brookfield, Massachusettes. Last time this article was updated Tuesday at 11:40 a.m., the cause of death was under investigation.

According to the news release, Cadet Fimian was a member of the Class of 2024 and was majoring in Political Science.

“Today, we are saddened by the death of one of our own at our Academy,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, USAFA Superintendent. “Jesse will be remembered for his contributions in Cadet Squadron 27 and his passion for space operations. I send my deepest sympathy to Jesse’s family at home and his newly found family and friends here at USAFA.”

A full complement of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals, leaders, and others were in place for cadets, faculty and staff. Classes and training were also optional for cadets on Tuesday.

Agents of the Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are conducting an investigation, standard protocol in the death of a military member according to the news release.

“Jesse entered the U.S. Air Force Academy via the Prep School after serving in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as an Ammo troop,” said Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets. “Cadet Squadron 27, along with Jesse’s friends, family, and many others throughout the Cadet Wing, need our support during this difficult time. We delayed the start of classes yesterday morning to allow squadrons to notify their cadets, give members time to process the news and, if required, begin the grieving process.”

