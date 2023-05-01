White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:04 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Colorado Springs gun shop owner responds to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs
An American flag
Soldier from Colorado Springs among 3 killed in Alaska helicopter crash
Body found near Tejon bridge
1 person dead, suspect on the run after shooting near Colorado Springs park
N. Academy road work, water main project
Businesses near North Academy will lose water for up to three days, some say they will have to close their doors

Latest News

Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: Looking for a job? Beware of scams
Gianna Medina
Denver police searching for missing 14-year-old
Body found near Tejon bridge
1 person dead, suspect on the run after shooting near Colorado Springs park
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs